MRI System Market Predicted to Garner $8.45 Billion by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of MRI systems in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers drive the growth of the global MRI system market. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for MRI systems increased drastically due to rise in requirement from hospitals and clinics.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global MRI system market generated $5.77 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in adoption of MRI systems in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers drive the growth of the global MRI system market. However, decline in restitution rates for MRI procedures and scarcity of helium gas deposits hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in MRI systems would open new opportunities in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 on MRI System Market:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for MRI systems increased drastically due to rise in requirement from hospitals and clinics.

However, the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the supply chain created a supply-demand gap.

The report segments the global MRI system market on the basis of architecture type, field strength, and region.

Based on architecture type, the closed MRI segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the market. However, the open MRI segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of field strength, the high field segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. However, the medium field segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global MRI system market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The global MRI system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Carestream Health, Shimadzu Corp, Hologic, Barco and Nordion Inc.

