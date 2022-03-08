Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size to Worth Around US$ 250.6 BN by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market size is expected to be worth around USD 250.63 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

/EIN News/ -- London, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solar photovoltaic (PV) market size was valued at USD 159.84 billion in 2021. The photovoltaic energy extracted from the sun is known as solar photovoltaic (PV). The solar energy uses a photovoltaic effect-based technique to turn sunlight into electricity. The solar power is the most dependable and plentiful renewable energy source on the planet. It demonstrates that it is a viable alternative to fossil fuels, which are now harming the environment and contributing to the global warming. The rising demand for sustainable energy supplies, combined with favorable government legislation aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels, is projected to be a major driver for the growth of the solar photovoltaic (PV) market during the forecast period.



Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1555

Due to technology advancements, the energy sector has expanded dramatically, with the major market players all over the world attempting to introduce secure, sustainable, and inexpensive energy solutions. The clean energy sources are currently cost-competitive; nevertheless, technical innovation must speed in the upcoming years to fulfil the demands of a growing population. On the other hand, the solar photovoltaic (PV) market growth is projected to be hampered by factors such as the rise of other renewable technologies such as wind and bioenergy during the forecast period.

Report Attributes Details Market Size by 2028 USD 226.47 Billion Growth Rate from 2022 to 2030 CAGR of 5.1% Base Year 2021 Largest Market Europe Companies Covered Canadian Solar Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd, BrightSource Energy Inc., Nextera Energy Sources LLC, SunPower Corporation, Vivaan Solar, Waaree Group, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar

Report Highlights

Based on the application, the utility segment is the fastest growing segment in the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The solar photovoltaic (PV) technology is appealing for utility applications because it provides a constant supply of electricity at a lower cost than other energy sources

Based on technology, in 2020, the monocrystalline silicon segment accounted largest revenue share in market

Based on grid type, the on-grid segment accounted the solar photovoltaic (PV) market in 2020

Europe is the largest segment for solar photovoltaic (PV) market in terms of region.The solar photovoltaic (PV) market growth in the region is likely to be aided by rising consumer knowledge of renewable energy’s environmental benefits. Moreover, due to increasing pressure to achieve renewable energy requirements, the utility sector is likely to add significant capacity

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the solar photovoltaic (PV) market.The expanding number of solar photovoltaic (PV) facilities and power stations in the region is predicted to boost the growth of the solar photovoltaic (PV) market during the forecast period.





Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1555

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for electricity

As the global need for electricity rises, most countries are expanding or building new power plants to meet the demand. The key market players are increasingly turning to renewable energy sources for electricity generation, particularly solar power, as a result of tough environment rules regulating carbon emissions. During the projected period, this is expected to drive the market for solar photovoltaic (PV).

Restraints

Lack of huge areas

A large amount of land is required for utility scale solar power producing installations to be efficient. Many factors such as the presence of solar radiation can limit the selection of land for solar power generation. Due to the amount of land occupied by the power plant, solar systems installed on a big scale might have an influence on ecological regions and biodiversity. The large-scale solar power facilities must also take into account land issues such as transportation networks, distance from the energy grid, and the impact on nearby residential areas. The market for solar photovoltaic (PV) may be hampered by these concerns.

Opportunities

Growing investments in solar power resources

Several environmental restrictions around the world are pressuring power producing companies to switch to greener and more environmentally friendly energy sources. Major countries throughout the world are putting a lot of efforts into expanding renewable energy power generation in order to lessen their reliance on fossil fuel-based power generating. The solar energy is one of the important renewable energy sources, capable of meeting many of the world’s concerns. As a result, growing investments in solar power resources is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of skilled labors

The solar photovoltaic (PV) installation necessitates a wide range of professions who require specific training and certification as well as a large range of additional professionals to support all areas of the solar photovoltaic (PV) sector. There are not enough trained installers in the business to manage this technology’s installation. One of the most significant issues in the solar photovoltaic (PV) industry has been finding adequately skilled labor. The end users of the technology demand recognized standards, quality assurance, and skills certification throughout the whole development process of solar photovoltaic (PV) installation. Thus, lack of skilled labors is a major challenge for the expansion of the global solar photovoltaic (PV) market during the forecast period.

Browse more industry related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/energy-and-power

Segments Covered in the Report

By Technology

Monocrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

Polycrystalline Silicon

Others

By Grid Type

On-grid

Off-grid

By Installation

Ground Mounted

Rooftop

Others





By Application

Residential

Non-residential

Utilities





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1555

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R