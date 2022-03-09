Business Reporter: Sustainable projects, sustainably funded
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Astarte we’re passionate about investing in sustainable real asset sectors. Our primary focus is to provide institutional investors with access to specialist real asset strategies that are supported by macroeconomic trends that will shape the economy for years to come, including climate change, population growth, demographic shifts and resource scarcity. These strategies are built with Astarte’s investment in partnership with experienced operating teams and emerging managers with proven track records in the targeted asset classes.
The Astarte team collectively brings together more than 300 years of asset management and investment fund structuring and formation experience, earned across three strategic locations: London, Sydney and Toronto. We seek to identify specialist areas of real assets in the core plus/value-add spectrum that are often difficult to access, either because of scale or complexity, and form partnerships with specialist operating experts to deliver the respective investment strategy and offer investors attractive returns.
In this video we talk about how we find ways of funding sustainable projects more efficiently and support the sustainable real assets of the future, and how we are fully aligned with our investors through our innovative strategy, and provide detail on two of our key projects: the SAIFF reforestation project in Latin America in partnership with Silvipar, and the urban regeneration project at Shepherd’s Bush Market, London, in partnership with Yoo Capital.
To learn more about investments in SDG-aligned real assets, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Astarte Capital Partners
Astarte is an asset management firm established in 2015 with a focus on sustainable real asset sectors. Its primary focus is to provide institutional investors with access to specialist real assets strategies that are supported by macroeconomic trends shaping the economy for years to come including climate change, population growth, demographic shifts and resource scarcity. These strategies are built with Astarte’s investment in and partnership with experienced operating teams and emerging managers with proven track records in the targeted asset class.
www.astartecp.com
