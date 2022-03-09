Social App Play:Date Allows Parents To Discover Like-Minded Friendships For Their Kids
Play:Date, an interactive social family application, enables parents to build their child's social circle by setting up fun playdates for their little ones.
Babies born during the pandemic and children who were isolated during the pandemic, had less opportunities to master social skillsets required to form healthy interactions.”NEW YORK, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Play:Date, an interactive social family application, enables parents to build their child's social circle by setting up fun playdates for their little ones. The application engages parents with each other, based on the interests and personalities of their children, to facilitate social development in their kids, whilst expanding the families’ network within the community.
— Shamim Kassibawi
As the world eases Covid-19 restrictions, many families are struggling to find their place in the new normal and parents are concerned about the developmental effects caused by the last two years of social deprivation on their children. Play: Date comes as a solution, urging families to take that first step in encouraging their youngsters to form friendships. Play dates and positive friendships are vital for a child’s development as they nurture several important skills, including sharing, cooperation, problem-solving, and empathy. Furthermore, they also act as an opportunity for families to connect with other families, providing a sense of belonging, community, and social support.
Shamim Kassibawi, Founder & CEO of Play:Date, said, “"Babies born during the pandemic and children who were isolated during the pandemic, had less opportunities to master social skillsets required to form healthy interactions. They were unable to enjoy the joys of friendships or able to develop resilience and conflict resolution abilities.”
“Earlier on, kids were limited to school, day-care, the park or family dinners to make new friends. With Play: Date, we truly hope and strive to ensure that every child is able to form and rekindle long-lasting friendships.”, added Shamim.
Play:Date is an innovative project with excellent prospects for growth and value creation. The application has been developed with an intuitive design and user-friendly interface to build a child’s confidence and self-esteem, or just to make friends and have fun!
Play:Date is now available for download on iOS and Android.
-END-
Momina Chaudhry
Spread Communications
+971 50 349 8610
Momina@spreadcomms.com