Leaving California and Life After California Facebook Groups Soar to 150,000+ Members
Community Helps Guide Californians as They Plan to Leave the State
I believe more than one million Californians will leave the state this year. Our mission is to help them figure out where to go and how to get there.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incredibly popular Facebook groups Leaving California and Life After California have attracted more than 150,000 members eager to leave or who have already left California in hopes of a "better life."
Growing at an average of 1,000 new and screened members a day, Leaving California and Life After California have become reliable resources for Californians seeking new home states and those adjusting to their newfound freedom and finances. Reasons for the seeming exodus from the Golden State range from frustration over the high cost of living to a desire for less liberal politics.
What started as a passion project in 2018 by Terry Gilliam, a longtime California (now Florida) resident has become a full-time job and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
"When I created Leaving California, I was just curious to learn if other Californians, besides me, were growing tired of the exorbitant cost of living and the outrageous political environment that’s become normal in California. I believe more than one million Californians will leave the state this year,” says Gilliam. "Our mission is to help them figure out where to go and how to get there."
The original group Leaving California was created and shared among friends and neighbors. Word spread quickly as more and more residents joined the community and the conversation, sharing their reasons for a potential move. Before long, it became apparent that members were not just dreaming, but genuinely interested in getting out. Gilliam, a career real estate professional, acknowledged the members' questions and assembled a list of trusted experts to offer tools, services and actionable steps toward relocation.
One of those experts is relocation specialist coach Alison Woodall. Woodall, a recent transplant from California who now lives in Georgia, offers tools and courses to help members fulfill their dream of leaving California. She also produces videos for the Leaving California YouTube channel and helps coordinate the monthly email newsletter.
As prospective movers turned into experienced transplants, it was time to begin a Life After California group where a new conversation could begin. Here the members share both cautionary tales and recommendations on moving vendors, packing, travel routes, towns and cities where they landed, employer recommendations, and stories of welcoming neighbors.
The overwhelming response has prompted community creator Gilliam to expand to other regions including New York and Illinois. And by request, Gilliam has added two new groups, Leaving the Left Coast in order to include Oregon and Washington, and Leaving Liberal States, a nationally targeted community.
Top states Californians are heading to include Idaho, North and South Carolinas, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida, three of which have no state income tax and many which lean right.
