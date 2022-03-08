At 5.8% CAGR, Global Nitrogen Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 21.7 Billion by 2028 | Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[209+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Nitrogen Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 14.5 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach around USD 21.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales and strategies are Universal Industrial Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Technology Inc., Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, nexAir LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, CanAir Nitrogen Inc., and others.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Nitrogen Market – By Category (Chemical Grade, Food Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade) and By Utilization (Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Metal Manufacturing, Chemicals & Petroleum Uses, Rubber & Plastic, Construction, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends and Forecast 2021–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nitrogen Market size & share was worth approximately USD 14.5 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow a value of roughly USD 21.7 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.”

What is Nitrogen? How big is the Nitrogen Market?

Nitrogen Market Overview:

Nitrogen is a colorless, odorless chemical compound that is commonly used in the production of ammonia, cyanides, nitric acid, nitrates, and oxides. It is commonly used in the production of fertilizers, in the food & beverage sectors, as well as in the production of pharmaceutical medications such as antibiotics. Nitrogen gas is used in a wide range of industries for a variety of applications. Industrial nitrogen use has gained in popularity around the world due to its inexpensive cost. Because of technological advances, industrial nitrogen is now a cost-effective solution for a wide range of industries.

Nitrogen is a high-purity element created by mechanically separating or fractionally refining air. It is utilized in a range of end-use activities, including food & beverage, healthcare, agrochemicals, automotive, chemicals, and metal production. It is frequently found in gaseous or liquid form. The growing population, especially in developing countries, has resulted in considerable growth in processed food consumption, as well as a necessity to retain their quality and safety.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nitrogen-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 209+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Nitrogen Market: Dynamics

The rapidly expanding food and beverage industry is one of the major factors driving the global market

The surging food & beverage industry is one of the major factors driving the global nitrogen market. Nitrogen is extensively used in the food & beverage sector for packaging, food aeration, and storage to increase the shelf life of food products. Besides, in the wine industry, nitrogen is used to maintain the quality of the product by preventing oxidation during the fermentation process. Moreover, the rise in the demand for fertilizers coupled with the growing production of grains is further projected to boost the adoption of nitrogen across the globe.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, the application of nitrogen fertilizers was around 147.8 million metric tons worldwide. However, the rising prices of nitrogen due to the increase in the cost of natural gas may hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the surge in the use of nitrogen in the healthcare industry is likely to offer new opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years. In the healthcare industry, nitrogen is used as a cryogen to preserve and freeze tissues, blood, and reproductive cells, and in drug making.

Major Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global nitrogen market are;

Universal Industrial Gases

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Inc.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Praxair Technology Inc.

Linde Group

Messer Group GmbH

nexAir LLC

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH

Can Air Nitrogen Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Nitrogen Industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Nitrogen Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Nitrogen Industry?

What segments does the Nitrogen Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nitrogen Market sample report and company profiles?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/nitrogen-market

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the research supplied by our key respondents, the Nitrogen market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8%.

It was discovered through primary research that the Nitrogen market was valued at approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2020 is predicted to reach approximately USD 21.7 billion by the end of 2028.

Based on the Category segment, chemical grade dominated the global nitrogen market share in the year 2019.

The food & beverage category of nitrogen is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global nitrogen market.

Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 14.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 21.7 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Universal Industrial Gases, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co. Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Parker Hannifin Corp., Praxair Technology Inc., Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, nexAir LLC, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, CanAir Nitrogen Inc., and Others Key Segment By Category, By Utilization, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Nitrogen Market: Segmentation Analysis

In 2019, chemical grade dominated the global nitrogen market

Based on the category, the global nitrogen market is segmented into chemical grade, food grade, and pharmaceutical grade. In 2019, chemical grade dominated the global nitrogen market, followed by food grade. Chemical grade nitrogen is widely used in various end-use industries such as metal manufacturing, electronics, and chemicals & petroleum among others. Additionally, the rising application of chemical grade nitrogen in chemical and metal manufacturing industries is likely to increase the demand for the chemical grade, thereby, propelling the overall market growth for nitrogen.

Moreover, metal manufacturing is the dominating category of the global nitrogen market. In metal manufacturing, nitrogen is used in large quantities for annealing stainless steel and other steel mill products. The food & beverage category of nitrogen is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nitrogen-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region led the worldwide nitrogen market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global nitrogen market and is projected to grow at the highest rate in the next few years as well. In the region, China was the largest contributing country to the regional nitrogen market. The rapid growth in the construction industry has propelled the demand for metals like stainless steel, iron, and aluminum, which is further projected to escalate the consumption of nitrogen for metal manufacturing.

Moreover, North America is anticipated to be the second-largest market for nitrogen. The rising application of nitrogen in the agriculture sector is expected to boost the market within the region. The U.S. has planted around 93 million acres of corn in 2020. Therefore, this is likely to drive the demand for nitrogen in North America.

Browse the full “Nitrogen Market – By Category (Chemical Grade, Food Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade) and By Utilization (Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Metal Manufacturing, Chemicals & Petroleum Uses, Rubber & Plastic, Construction, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends and Forecast 2021–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogen-market

This report segments the nitrogen market as follows:

Global Nitrogen Market: By Category Segmentation Analysis

Chemical Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Nitrogen Market: By Utilization Segmentation Analysis

Food & Beverages

Medical & Healthcare

Metal Manufacturing

Chemical & Petroleum uses

Rubber & Plastic

Construction

Others

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Category, by Utilization, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Nitrogen Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nitrogen-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Liquid Nitrogen Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/liquid-nitrogen-market-by-technology-cryogenic-distillation-pressure-974

Cellophane Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cellophane-market

Oxygen Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/oxygen-market

Carbon Nanotubes Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/carbon-nanotubes-market-by-type-single-multi-walled-1320

Tocotrienol Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/tocotrienol-market

Specialty Chemicals Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market-report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com