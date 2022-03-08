La Galerie Des NFT Launches a Unique NFT Collection

/EIN News/ -- Porto, Portugal, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Galerie Des NFT, an exclusive digital art gallery with collections from artists all over the world has launched the most “Out of the box” NFT Collection. This is the world where everything is available digitally. The trend of NFTs have amplified so much in recent times that people are considering it everywhere. Over the recent years, NFTs have become a digital asset that people want to treasure as it gives them peace, satisfaction and consolation of possessing something unique to the world.







The industry has also seen leaps in the recent years. The pandemic has changed the way people live their life. It has made people realise that everything can be accessible digitally. It is a well observed and analysed thing that the adult industry garners the most traffic on the internet. The craze of online shows by adult workers and artists are also getting attention.



La Galerie Des NFT - The Next Gen NFT

A digital art gallery containing collections from artists all around the globe, "La Galerie Des NFT" is a one of a kind digital art gallery. It is the job of the team of "La Galerie Des NFT" to serve as a link between members of the public and artists. Collections that will be beneficial to the holders are the only ones that the team will be putting on display. It is expected that all new collections will get support from the prior collections' communities, which will result in increased value for the NFTs. "La Bel Anus" is the name of the very first collection. It is a nicely curated content which gives pleasing effect to the eyes and takes people virtually into a new world, where there is only the spirit of enjoyment and ecstasy.

In this digital art collection, there are 2000+1 original NFTs inspired by the genitals of the 2000 most renowned sex workers. "La Bel Anus" is a digital art collection with 2000+1 original NFTs. As per knowledge, this is the first time in the history of NFTs where the community will be defining the rarity of pieces. The +1 represents the Masterpiece that will be auctioned off following the public minting of the other 2000 NFTs. Because of the sale of the masterpiece, holders of NFTs will get a portion of the proceeds, and their NFTs will gain in value as a result.



Benefits of "La Galerie Des NFT"

There are many benefits of La Galerie Des NFT which validate the possession of these digital assets. Some of them are as follows:

Holder of "La Galerie Des NFT" will be able to party with the group of adult entertainers at an exclusive event organised by the company.

Those who get one of the muses' NFTs will receive: 1 NFT-White List Access to the future collections and private events pass (minimum hold 1 month) + 1 year onlyfans subscription if they obtain one of the muses' NFTs. There are two NFTs in this collection and one free NFT in the next.

Holders will get royalties on this collection as well as all subsequent collections of the Gallery for the rest of their lives. The rarity of NFTs will be determined by a community vote.

They have just recently announced the collection, and the discord channel is a hive of activity. To provide their customers with a one-of-a-kind experience, Adult Entertainers are conversing and sharing pictures in the public conversation.

15% of the Master Piece "Le Fusion Des Anus" (which will be held from the beginning until the auction sale) plus the previously discussed subjects.

Amounts received by those who have the certificate include:



NFTs are made up of 1% of La Bel Anus sales and 1% of the following collections resales (with a minimum hold of one month) plus preceding themes.

The following subjects are worth 5 NFTs: 1 percent of La Bel Anus sales (divided among holders with a minimum of 5 NFTs) plus prior topics.

Every time the Masterpiece "Le Fusion Des Anus" is resold, the member who purchased it at the auction will get a 5 percent commission.

This is the first time in the history of NFTs that the community will define rarity. Holders of NFTs will get a percentage of the earnings from the sale of the masterpiece, increasing their NFT value.

