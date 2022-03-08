Nitinol Medical Devices Market Size Hit US$ 27,327.25 million by 2028 registering at a CAGR of 7.2%

the insight partners - logo

Product Segment to Contribute Larger Share to Nitinol Medical Devices Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Parters latest study on “Nitinol Medical Devices Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 15,807.53 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 27,327.25 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021–2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and deterrents pertaining to the market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 15,807.53 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 27,327.25 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 7.2% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 169

No. Tables - 85

No. of Charts & Figures - 75

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product ; Application , and Geograpy

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cook Medical LLC; Abbott Laboratories; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD); Arthrex, Inc.; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc; Terumo Corporation; and Nordson Corporation are among the prominent players operating in the nitinol medical devices market.

These companies are adopting partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and other business strategies to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Cook Medical announced that the Approach Authority Workhorse Microwire Guide is now commercially available in the US and Canada. Approach Authority combines resilient nitinol tip technology with a hydrophilic coating. These wire guides can be used for various vascular procedures.

The factors such as the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) and growing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the nitinol medical devices market. However, manufacturing challenges restrain the market growth. On the other side, the formation of regulatory guidelines would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The use of minimally invasive surgeries has evolved the paradigm of the surgery in the medical science. The growth of innovative technologies has resulted in increased interest, awareness, clinical trial and evaluation, and eventually adoption of MIS. Types of MIS such as laparoscopy surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, and endovascular surgery are widely adopted in various countries worldwide. The advantages of MIS such as smaller incisions, reduced pain, lower complications, minimal blood loss, and shorter hospital stays have dramatically influenced the adoption of MIS.

Minimally invasive surgeries require medical instruments or devices such as guiding catheters, guidewires, stents, filters, inflators, insufflators and insufflator needles, and closure devices due to flexible nature. As these devices are inserted through small incision, they need high flexibility, biocompatibility, strength, elasticity, and safety. Therefore, nitinol is widely preferred to design the above-listed devices. Along with the properties mentioned above, nitinol has the shape retaining property, which has accelerated its use in designing medical devices for MIS. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned unique features of nitinol, there is a significant use of nitinol-based medical devices for MIS.

Based on product, the nitinol medical devices market is segmented into nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters, nitinol basket, nitinol catheters, and others. In 2020, the nitinol stents segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the changing perception of customers toward the utilization of nitinol medical devices.

In addition, chronic diseases cause maximum deaths in the countries across the world. For instance, CVD is highly prevalent in developed and developing countries. It is among the largest contributors to the overall deaths in the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data published in 2017, nearly 17.9 million people have died due to CVD in 2016. The number of deaths represented 31% of the total deaths occurred globally. Among the 17.9 million, ~85% of deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. However, the advancements in medical science have enabled the early diagnosis of risk of severe CVD. There is an easy availability of treatments to improve quality of life. In addition, the procedures such as angioplasty that place balloons or stents in the blood vessels have allowed the use of nitinol medical devices. Majority of the stents, grafts, and balloons are made from nitinol. Also, the guiding guidewires and catheters used during the procedures are widely made from nitinol.

