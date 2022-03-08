Submit Release
Dr. Nooristani of Balance7 Announces New Blog Post: Heart Attack or Heartburn the Definitive Answer to Your Burning Questions

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you really having a heart-attack or is it just heartburn? Dr. Nooristani, CEO of Balance7 announces new blog post addressing heart attack or heartburn. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a common clinical problem affecting approximately one-third of the population in United States according to the American Gastroenterological Association. It's also a common cause of non-cardiac chest pain. It's important to distinguish between heart attack vs. heartburn since the management and treatment plans are different. Heartburn is a common symptom of GERD which occurs when food and beverages from the stomach back up into the esophagus. Symptoms of heartburn include a burning sensation in the chest, behind the breast bone or in the throat. However, it's important to note that heartburn can also be caused by other conditions such as acid indigestion, gastritis and peptic ulcer disease. According to the CDC, a heart attack happens when part of the heart muscle doesn’t get a sufficient amount of blood. Are you really having a heart-attack or is it just heartburn? Find out more by vsiting: https://www.balance7.com/are-you-really-having-a-heart-attack-or-is-it-just-heartburn

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of experience practicing medicine.

