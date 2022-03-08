Service Delivery Automation Market Analysis & Forecast | IBM Corporation, UiPath SRL, IPsoft, Blueprism

Allied Market Research Logo

The BFSI segment was the highest contributor in 2014, accounting for around 40% of global market. Banks and payment providers always face an array of risks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to, a new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Service Delivery Automation Market - Global Opportunity and Forecast, 2014-2022," the global service delivery automation market size was valued at $620 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $6,752 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1927

Service delivery is one of the vital components of business that states the interaction between the service providers and clients. The provider offers a service that can either be some information or a task, and the client finds the required output or loses the value.

North America was one of the largest markets for service delivery automation industry for software as well as service providers in 2015, in terms of market size. New York, Virginia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Miami, Chicago, and Toronto are major markets in North America. Automating the service delivery offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in increased demand for service delivery automation in various industry verticals.

Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the service delivery, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.

Based on the geography, the service delivery automation industry is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 45% share of the overall service delivery automation market size. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period, driven by the adoption of service delivery automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1927

Key findings of the Service Delivery Automation Market:

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment accounted for the highest share of the service delivery automation market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 26.8%.

North America was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, valued at $281 million.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth in 2014, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

U.S. was leading in terms of spending on service delivery automation market in 2014. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Service Delivery Platforms Market

2. Food Delivery Mobile Application Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.