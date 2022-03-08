Submit Release
Music Juggernauts Come Together for Peace Anthem Lullaby For Our Daughters

Lullaby for Our Daughters - The Paramount Sessions

In Celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month – Moving Single ‘Lullaby for our Daughters’

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another moving performance by Singer Michael Tinholme and Band of Legends featuring Mike Garson.

Lullaby for our Daughters is a Beautiful crossover Ballad and a song of Peace for our times! Written by Piano Icon Mike Garson (pianist for David Bowie) and singer Nnenna Freelon

Timely and poignant, Lullaby for Our Daughters may well be one of the world’s great songs for peace.

Some songs capture and define a moment in time.

Lullaby for Our Daughters may well be added to the list of great songs for peace.

In the tradition of the Beatles “Revolution” John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “Give Peace a Chance”

“When singing “Lullaby for Our Daughters” over two years ago now. I imagined, a first-time father or parent walking the room, and singing their daughter off to sleep. And how his, and our hopes and dreams and worries for that child, our children, all children, gives all of our lives greater meaning and purpose for a better future. I congratulate Mike Garson and Nnenna Freelon for giving the world a beautiful song which is also a wonderful prayer for a more hopeful and peaceful tomorrow.” – Michael Tinholme

Some songs can crystalize what is most important to all of us.

Michael Tinholme’s story is the stuff dreams are made of, or legends. It’s the stuff that happens in movies.
Tom Berg USA today.

Industry Titans have recognized the spark that is Michael Tinholme!

With his performance of “Lullaby for Our Daughters”, Michael Tinholme joined the ranks of our great singers and songwriters.

With a listen to “Lullaby for Our Daughter’s” you will know why.


Written by:
Mike Garson and Nnenna Freelon
Arrangement by Michael Tinholme
Produced by Dennis Moody and Michael Tinholme
Released by Blue Planet Records
In celebration of International Women's Day and Women’s History Month

Mike Garson-Piano
Edwin Livingston-Bass
Garry Novak-Drums
Mike Miller-Guitar
Billy Steinway-Keyboards
Steve Rawlins-Conducter
Michael Tinholme-Vocals

