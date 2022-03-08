SLAM Technology Market Emerging Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of UAV applications and the growing prevalence of mapping technology is driving the demand for the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global SLAM Technology Market Research Report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global SLAM Technology market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the SLAM Technology market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028

SLAM Technology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,829.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) technology market is forecasted to grow significantly, owing to UAV applications' rising adoption. The growing prevalence of mapping technology is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe. Besides, the rapid adoption of autonomous vehicles worldwide is also expected to augment the market over the forecasted timeline.

The expensive setup cost of this technology and raising issues for security of the system is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/389

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the SLAM Technology market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global SLAM Technology market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Aethon Inc., Fetch Robotics, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Robotics (Kiva Systems), Skydio, Inc., and Clearpath Robotics, Inc. among others.

The report segments the SLAM Technology market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Mobeewave was acquired by Apple Inc. Apple put itself in competition with Jack Dorsey's Square, which was a pioneer in mobile and tablet payment technologies, with the deal. Also, Apple will deliver fast, simple payments without any other apps by integrating Mobeewave 's technology.

The largest market over the forecast timeline is accounted for by the 2D segment due to SLAM technology's wide utilization in industrial robotics.

Over the forecast timeline, the robotics segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 38.6% due to SLAM technology's extensive use in many robotics applications for accurate outdoor and indoor location tracking.

Over the forecasted timeframe, the mining industry is likely to hold the largest market. The factors driving the market growth comprise a notable increase in the substantial level of risk control and risk reduction accomplished by integrating SLAM technologies.

In the forecast period, North America will lead the market. Higher spending on robotic systems, the rising implementation of Augmented reality, and the presence of significant players in the market are boosting the region's market development.

The global SLAM Technology market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the SLAM Technology market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the SLAM Technology market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global SLAM Technology Market on the basis of type, offering, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Graph-Based

Extended Kalman Filter

Fast

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D

3D

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAV

Autonomous Vehicle

Robotics

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Defense

Mining

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Logistics

Forestry

Commercial

Household

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slam-technology-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global SLAM Technology Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global SLAM Technology Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global SLAM Technology Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global SLAM Technology Market

Buy Now - SLAM Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/389

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

Food Tech Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market

Healthcare IT Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-it-market

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-millimeter-wave-repeater-market

Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spatial-augmented-reality-market

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/printed-circuit-board-design-software-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.