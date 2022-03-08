In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Size Worth US$ 3,058.09 million by 2028 registering at a CAGR of 8.3%

the insight partners - logo

Double-Syringe Mixing Configuration Segment to Dominate Product Segment of In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – Product (Double-Syringe Mixing Configuration, Laser Teeth Whitening, Deep Bleaching, Brite Smile Whitening System, and Others), Solution (Whitening Products, Custom Tray-Based Tooth Whitening System, and Others), Composition (Carbamide Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others)," the in-office teeth whitening products market is expected to grow from US$ 1,750.07 million in 2021 to US$ 3,058.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 1,750.07 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 3,058.09 Million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 188

No. Tables - 0

No. of Charts & Figures - 0

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Product, Solution, Composition, and End User

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Sample PDF Copy of In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027336/

In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The in-office teeth whitening products market players include Ultradent Products, Inc.; Philips; Acquamed Technologies Inc.; Vista Apex; KoR Whitening (Evolve); Kulzer; Life-Like Cosmetic Solutions; Temrex Corporation; Premier Dental Products Company; and CAO Group.

In-office teeth whitening products are products that included in the process of bleach and whiten teeth. In-office teeth whitening products bleach the teeth by applying bleaching agents such as hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide which is activated by chemicals or light and creates oxygen that cleans stains from the teeth. In-office teeth whitening products have the advantage to clean difficult stains from tetracycline and fluorosis. The products include bleaching gels, retractors, desensitizing gels, lasers, and other products and equipment.

Based on product, the global in-office teeth whitening products market has been segmented into double-syringe mixing configuration, laser teeth whitening, deep bleaching, Brite smile whitening system, and others. The double-syringe mixing configuration segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the double-syringe mixing configuration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the in-office teeth whitening products market during the forecast period as this product is most commonly used in practice. Almost all major players manufacture products that use this technique. For instance, Philips produces Zoom Professional NiteWhite and DayWhite which have an advanced dual-barrel syringe feature with two chambers – one isolates a powerful and stabilized Carbamide Peroxide plus Hydrogen Peroxide formula while the second chamber contains an activation gel with soothers, conditioners, and desensitizers added. The gel is administered through an auto-mixing nozzle. Similarly, Vista Apex produces a teeth whitening kit, Fluorescent Express White, which has a dual-barrel syringe, dual-chamber syringe mixing tips, and other items. The double-syringe mixing configuration is the most commonly used product for in-office teeth whitening and is expected to see further applications in dental practices and advances in technology.

Have Question? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027336?utm_source=EinPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Rising Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene Drives In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market

According to the World Health Organization, oral health is a vital component of overall welfare and quality of life. Oral illnesses are extremely widespread, affecting over 3.5 billion individuals globally. The frightening number underscores the importance of oral health literacy (OHL) among individuals and dental care providers. Low OHL impairs the capacity to comprehend dental instructions, jeopardizing oral health maintenance. A few of the oral and dental care issues affecting people include bad breath, teeth discoloration, tooth decay, gum diseases, periodontal diseases, trench mouth, dental caries, and malocclusion. Alcohol consumption, tobacco use, and some beverages stain the teeth and cause teeth discoloration. The nicotine and tar in tobacco easily absorb into pores between the teeth causing a yellow or brown discoloration. The development of teeth discoloration can be reduced or removed by in-office teeth whitening treatment by scheduling dental visits. Furthermore, many private and government organizations across the world organize surveys and programs to raise awareness about oral hygiene. For instance, National Smile Month is the UK’s largest and longest-running campaign to promote good oral health. Thus, the rise in such initiatives, along with the growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, fuels the growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market.

Dental healthcare was one of the major industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. When lockdowns initially began in various countries, dental practices started to close. This was not due to mandates put forth by local governments but due to the unique characteristics of the dental setting. Dental surgeons, along with paramedics, nurses, and other healthcare staff, are at the greatest risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic forced dentists to change the way they work and completely revamp in-office procedures so that the health of dentists, dental hygienists, and patients was all protected from the COVID-19 virus. In fact, due to this risk of widespread transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in dental practice, a suspension of elective care was imposed by national and international dental health entities and new management protocols for dental practitioners have been released. As a consequence, dentists worldwide reported seeing fewer patients and an increase in their expenses, especially on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Order a Copy of In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027336/

Broswe Similar Report & Get Sample PDF Copy

Teeth Whitening Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007515/?utm_source=EinPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Professional Teeth Whitening and Power Toothbrushes Market Forecast to 2028

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019591/?utm_source=EinPressWire&utm_medium=10144

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/in-office-teeth-whitening-products-market

More Research: https://eclecticnortheast.in/author/theinsightpartners/

