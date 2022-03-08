SMi Group Calling for sponsors at Defence Aviation Safety 2022

SMi Group reports: Showcase your company to over 150 senior experts in the military and government within the Defence Aviation sector

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you operate in Defence Aviation? Do you want to showcase your company to over 150 senior experts in the military and government?

If the answer is yes, we invite you to submit your company to be part of our esteemed line-up of sponsors at this year's Defence Aviation Safety Conference taking place in London, UK on the 20th and 21st of April 2022.

Defence Aviation Safety offers a unique opportunity for leaders and experts to meet and share best practices that will save lives and protect capability. The event will host over 150 senior experts from the UK and from the leading international Defence Aviation community.

Interested parties can submit their company at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR3EIN

Benefits of sponsoring Include:

•Generate brand awareness through pre-event marketing, collateral & dedicated conference website

•Discover, explore and seize new business opportunities as you network with new and existing clients within the Defence Aviation industry

•Educate the Defence Aviation market on your company’s latest products, projects, partnerships and success stories

•Meet and connect with prospective clients

•Showcase New Products & Services

•Boost Brand Visibility

Sponsors already confirmed at this year's event include:

Robin Radar Systems - Robin Radar System is a technology leader in tracking and classification of small objects. Their mission is to provide actionable information that increases safety and security for both humans and birds.

tlmNexus - tlmNexus has supplied digital services to the UK MoD for more than 15 years. Originally designed to provide an innovative way of managing the efficiency, quality and safety of the Royal Air Force's Typhoon fleet, the company's Resolve software has now been adopted by the majority of the aircraft types operating in the UK defence environment

BAE Systems - At BAE Systems, we help our customers to stay a step ahead when protecting people and national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We provide some of the world’s most advanced, technology-led defence, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 people in more than 40 countries.

For more information on the event and agenda, please visit: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR3EIN

20th – 21st April 2022

London, UK

http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/PR3EIN

#SMiDefaviation

For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748

For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk