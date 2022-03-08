Polyolefin Powders Market Size To Reach USD 11.39 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

The development of tanks and containter industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers are propelling the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyolefin powders market is forecast to reach USD 11.39 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyolefins are polymer molecules prepared using either free-radical, ionic initiators or metal oxides. These polymerization processes generate essentially linear high molecular weight polymers. They are used in every sector of life and are processed by every significant polymer processing technologies. Polyolefin powders are a thermoplastic powder which needs to be protected from oxidization, and growth of the market is based on its demand from various applications such as Rotomolding and Masterbatch, among others.

The properties as mentioned above collectively create scope for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of polyolefin powders pose as restraints in the market. Environmental policies and laws safeguarding the life around will pose as a major restraint during the forecast period. The detrimental effect of these polymers on the marine food cycle shall also cause market growth to be stunted. Rapid advancements in the polyolefin powders market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of these chemicals and will, over time, make them more eco-friendly.

The demographics of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the youth population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the developing countries are looking at India and China as the global market leaders for the polyolefin powder market owing to the growth of end-user industries in these countries. The utility of polymer products is also increasing with the growth in demand from the ever-increasing population form this region, which will, in turn, drive the market growth.

Key participants are Exxon Mobil, Lyondellbasell, Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Merck KGaA, Borealis AG, Eastman Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems, Mitsui Chemicals, SABIC, and Wacker Chemie, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyethylene products held the largest market share of 36.6% in the year 2018. This genre offers excellent wrap resistance, high flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and consistent shrinkage. Stabilization additives are not required for PE powder to be thermally stable and have the ability to be molded by high-speed, high-temperature rotational molding methods without strong oxidation.

Polypropylene, also known as polypropene, is a thermoplastic polymer used in a wide variety of applications. It is produced by polymerization from the monomer propylene. Application varies from consumer products, plastic parts for various industries including the automotive industry, special devices like living hinges, and textiles. They are forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Rotomolding is set to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rotomolding ensures that the edges are well enforced to resist structural damages from physical impacts and thus, guarantees a long life for the products manufactured.

Toys, tanks & containers industry held the largest market share of 25.8% in the year 2018. This is due to the growing demand for polyolefin powders from the growing population of infants and the rise in requirement for long-lasting storage facilities.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to observe the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the automobile and paints market. Construction and container market is forecasted to shift from North America to Asia during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polyolefin Powders market on the basis of chemical type, application type, end-users, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

EVA

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Rotomolding

Masterbatch

SMC

BMC

Dusting Agents

Sintering Agents

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Toys, tanks & containers

Automotive & Transportation

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics

Battery

Building & construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

