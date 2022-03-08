Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the infrastructure as a service market size is expected to grow from $65.87 billion in 2021 to $82.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The high growth in the market is mainly due to growth in online services due to COVID-19 that increased demand for IaaS. The IaaS market is expected to reach $195.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24%. Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period.

The global infrastructure as a service market consists of sales of computer infrastructure by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide IaaS on-demand through an internet platform. IaaS refers to providing access to computer infrastructure through networked servers. The market comprises of revenue generated by the establishments providing IaaS host hardware, software, servers, storage and other infrastructure components for their users. These components include networking features, computer hardware, space for data storage, system maintenance, backup and resiliency planning. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Trends

Distributed cloud, referred to the availability of public cloud services in different physical solutions while the provider remains responsible for the operation, governance, updates and evolution of the services, is expected to be one of the major opportunities for the development of the infrastructure as a service market. This distributed cloud model is advantageous to the organizations that have faced issues related to the physical locations in the past. This will allow infrastructure and operations organizations to place the public cloud services at the locations of their choice which will attract consumers who are willing to modernize using the public cloud. The rise of Edge cloud computing and multi-cloud computing will eventually result in the rise to the concept of distributed cloud.

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Segments

The global infrastructure as a service market is segmented:

By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery as a Service and Backup, Compute as a Service (CaaS), Network as a Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS)

By End-User: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Education, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable

By Geography: The global IaaS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market share, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market segmentation and infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market geographies, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market players, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market analysis, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market forecast, infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Red Hat Inc., ProfitBrick, Redcentricplc., Savvis, Tencent, Dell, EMC Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Easter-n Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/