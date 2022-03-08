Enterprise WLAN Market to Hit USD 9.59 Billion by 2028 Increased Adoption of Wireless Connectivity to Facilitate Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Prominent Key Market Players included in Enterprise WLAN Market are Commscope, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), D-Link Corporation (Taipei, Taiwan), Dell Technologies, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), LANCOM Systems GmbH (Würselen, Germany), Netgear, Inc. (California, U.S.), Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.), New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Enterprise WLAN Market size was valued at USD 6.31 billion in 2020. The market is estimated to grow from USD 6.52 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The rising demand for IoT devices and wireless connectivity is likely to fuel market development. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Enterprise WLAN Market, 2021-2028.”

Enterprise WLAN is a wireless distribution network responsible for connecting multiple devices to facilities and the internet across the globe. Rapid digitization and the rising demand for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices are expected to propel market development. Furthermore, the rising adoption of the products from several businesses and residential sectors is expected to boost its sales. Moreover, the rising preferences for wireless connectivity and broadband services may nurture industry development. These factors may propel the market growth during the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Enterprise WLAN Market Report

Commscope, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

D-Link Corporation (Taipei, Taiwan)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

LANCOM Systems GmbH (Würselen, Germany)

Netgear, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

New H3C Technologies Co., Ltd. (Hangzhou, China)

COVID-19 Impact

Manufacturing Restraints to Hinder Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed on manufacturing activities. The rapid incline in COVID infections led to the adoption of stringent lockdown regulations. Further, restrictions on transport may hinder raw material availability, thereby disrupting the supply chain. Moreover, the global semiconductor shortage may lead to a lack of product availability and stock shortage. However, the adoption of relaxations, production machinery, reduced capacities, and social distancing may enable companies to function efficiently during the pandemic. These factors may foster market development during the pandemic.

Segmentation

By component, the market is trifurcated into hardware, software, and services. As per organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. Based on industry it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, government, hospitality, education, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 9.59 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 6.31 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered By Component, Organization size, Industry and Geography Growth Drivers



Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Managed Services to Drive Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges



Lack of Standardization in WLAN Technology with Portability and Deployment Issue

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing Adoption of Cloud Services to Foster Industry Growth

Rising demand for IoT devices and cloud services is expected to boost the adoption of enterprise WLAN. The shift to digital platforms and storage services is expected to attract consumers towards cloud services. Excellent speed, strong connection, and the adoption of radio frequencies are expected to boost the market growth. For example, Coopeguanacaste, R.L announced its ‘Zii Wi-Fi program’ alongside the Sutel telecommunications regulator in September 2021. It was a part of a USD 69 million development program intended to install access points throughout 515 public places in Costa Rica, the U.S. In addition, a rapid surge in connected and IoT devices and increasing investments in wireless technologies are expected to drive the enterprise WLAN market growth.

However, deployment, portability, WLAN technology standardization issues may hinder the market’s growth.

Regional Insights

Prevalence of Major Players to Fuel Market Progress in North America

North America is expected to dominate the enterprise WLAN market share because of the presence of several major players such as Fortinet, Inc., Verizon, Netgear Inc. The market in North America stood at USD 2.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Additionally, the rising investments in wireless Wi-Fi technologies are expected to boost market growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising investments by leading telecom firms and rapid adoption of wireless technologies are expected to boost enterprise WLAN adoption. In addition, as per the GSMA Intelligence Report in November 2020, mobile operators in the Asia Pacific decided to invest nearly USD 400 billion from 2020-2025. These factors may propel market progress

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products to attract consumers and boost brand image. For example, Netgear, Inc. announced its ‘Nighthawk RAXE500 Wi-Fi 6E’, Tri-band router in the CES 2021 event in January 2021. The product was designed to be the speediest modem offering 10.8 Gbps internet speeds. It was launched with two more products, including Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem and LAX20 4G LTE Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 router. This launch may enable the company to boost its brand image globally.

Industry Development

July 2021- D-Link Corporation announced its EAGLE PRO AI-based enterprise WLAN series at its product launch conference. The product transforms the networking experiences of households and improves speeds.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Enterprise WLAN Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share

Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix

Global Enterprise WLAN Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (USD) Hardware Wireless Access Points Access Point Antennae Wireless LAN Controller Multigigabit Switches Wireless Location Appliance Others Software WLAN Security WLAN Analytics WLAN Management Others Services By Organization Size (USD) Small & Medium Enterprise Large Enterprise Industry (USD) BFSI IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Retail Government Hospitality Education Others (Media and Entertainment etc.,) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



Toc Continued…..

