Dynamic Market Conditions Benefit The Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid changes in business dynamics in the market are expected to benefit the software as a service (SaaS) market in the forecast period as cloud-based solutions support business operations in changing conditions. Dynamic market conditions include economic uncertainty, competitive rivalry and the increasing adoption of mobile, changing regulations, internet usage and applications. These conditions along with the increasing number of infrastructures and established networks have forced organizations to pursue scalable and flexible solutions such as SaaS and other cloud enabled services to run and supervise their operations in a cost-effective and efficient way. According to the software as a service (SaaS) market growth analysis, these factors have also compelled companies to outsource applications and prefer cloud computing services like SaaS to reduce their cost burden on infrastructure. Companies that seek services from a third-party vendor are more likely to get better performance, compliance and customer satisfaction at a low cost. For example, Sony Communications aims at delivering innovative products and better experience to its customers using automation and Infosys SaaS solutions. Infosys helped Sony to attain customer loyalty and win competition by providing robust IT solution and design thinking at a low cost which helped Sony to have a competitive edge in the market.

The global software as a service (SaaS) market size is expected to grow from $212.20 billion in 2021 to $240.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The SaaS market is expected to reach $374.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.

The introduction of artificial intelligence is gaining popularity in the SaaS market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science which focus on the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines. AI in SaaS helps companies to upgrade themselves from time to time with the latest data, create better user experience through predictive analytics, automate the areas where manual functions were required previously and personalize user interface features. For example, Oracle, a big player in SaaS market uses AI and machine learning to overtake salesforce in SaaS. This indicates that AI and machine learning would be differentiating factors for the growth of SaaS market.

Major players with software as a service (SaaS) market shares are Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Slack, Adobe, Oracle, Amazon AWS, DocuSign, Zendesk, Dropbox, ADP, Atlassian Confluence, Shopify, Workday, Hubspot, SAP, IBM, Box, Concur, JIRA, GitHub, GoToMeeting, Twilio, CoupaSoftware, Xero and Zuora.

North America was the largest region in the Software as a Service (SaaS) market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the Software as a Service market. The regions covered in the SaaS market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global software as a service (SaaS) market segmentation is divided by application into customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human resource management (HRM), manufacturing and operations, supply chain management (SCM), by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, by enterprise size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, by end-user into manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, others.



