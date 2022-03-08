Cancer Biologics Market Uses Predictive Biomarkers For Effective Detection

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer biologics industry trends include companies developing predictive biomarkers which help the physicians to decide the treatments for their patients by utilizing physiological biomarkers for predicting the performance. Predictive biomarkers study tumor growth in patients by analyzing the major etiological factors as the cancer etiology differs from patient to patient. Moreover, these biomarkers not only aid in the early detection of cancer but also help in deciding the cost-effective treatment regimens, especially for the biologics based on gene therapy shaping the cancer biologics market outlook.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the cancer biologics market growth. Chronic disorders are the diseases which persists over a long period of time and hinder the health of people with disabilities and cancer is one of the common chronic diseases. The most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer, and liver cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 chronic diseases accounted for 75% of deaths globally. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the cancer biologics market over coming years.

The global cancer biologics market size is expected to grow from $76.46 billion in 2021 to $86.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cancer biologics market share is expected to reach $129.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Major players covered in the global cancer biologics industry are AbbVie Inc., Hoffman-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis and Pfizer.

The global cancer biologics market is segmented by type into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapy, others, by application into non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancers, others, by distribution channel into hospitals, clinics, others.

Cancer Biologics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell And Gene Therapy), By Application (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Ovarian Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastric Cancers), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a cancer biologics market overview, forecast cancer biologics market size and growth for the whole market, cancer biologics market segments, geographies, cancer biologics market trends, cancer biologics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

