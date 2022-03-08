Post-harvest Treatment Market Research, Revenue Share Analysis, 2021–2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rise in adoption of Post-harvest treatment in various fields of industry and growing demands of post-harvest treatment solutions

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Post-harvest Treatment Market was valued at USD 1.25 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.22 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4 %. The study talks about the rising adoption of this treatment in various industries like to protect the cereal crops, root crops, and fruits and vegetable help to minimize the losses during transportation, storage, and distribution. This, in turn, will help to combat hunger and strengthen food security. This treatment relies on the growth of the fruits and vegetable sector. Also growing awareness about it is expected to promote the industry growth in the coming years. This treatment involves the protection and enhancement of quality of the product such as fruits, vegetables, and root crops. The treatment largely determines whether the produce is sold for fresh consumption or used as a processed food product. This treatments slow down the physiological processes of maturation and minimize the risk of microbial growth and contamination. This, in turn, translates into a better price for the produce, which helps to improve the farmers' livelihoods and contribute to generate additional employment and rural development. This technology lies in the fact that it has capability to meet food requirement of growing population by eliminating avoidable losses making more nutritive food items from low grade raw commodity by proper processing and fortification, diverting portion of food material being fed to cattle by way of processing and fortifying low grade food and organic wastes and by-products into nutritive animal feed.

In addition to basic post-harvest technologies, an array of others have been developed with the likes of various physical (heat, irradiation, and edible coatings), chemical (antimicrobials, antioxidants, and anti-browning) and gaseous treatments. Global increase in scarcity of food and an urgency to feed the growing demand of population growth are helping in the demand of industry. This is constantly motivating the government to focus on the treatment of agriculture produce. Moreover, growing awareness and need for tackling the losses is expected to propel growth of the global market in the coming years.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Deco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, Agrofresh, Syngenta, Nufarm, DOW Chemicals, Dupont, Bayer

Further key findings from the report suggest

In 2010, in the USA around 1/3 of the total available food was wasted at retail and consumer level owing to the treatment problem.

Continuous growing scarcity of resources like land, water is forcing the government to promote the contribution of the treatment to eliminate the hunger problems in society.

According to FAO of United Nations, global quantitative food losses and waste per year roughly 30% for cereals, 40-50% for root crops, fruits, and vegetables, 20% for oilseeds, meat, and dairy plus 35% for fish, showing the ever-growing demands for this treatment.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market due to large-scale fruit and vegetable production and its established export trade. India and China are the significant shares with the highest percentage of the market.

According to Ministry of Food processing of India, due to old and outdated method of paddy milling, improper and inefficient methods of storage of paddy, rice, transport and handling we lose about 9% of production. It is estimated that ten percent of food grains produced in India are lost in processing and storage. The traditional methods of storage are responsible for about six percent losses. Losses of food crops refer to many different kinds of loss produced by a variety of factors. These include weight loss, loss of food values, loss of economic value, loss of quality or acceptability and actual loss of seeds themselves.

North America and Middle East Asia are the markets having huge growth potential in the coming years due to their growing export of fruits and vegetables, shifting focus on reducing losses.

Strict government regulations in Europe hinder the growth of processing market in the coming years.

The coatings sector dominated this market in 2016 as it helps extend shelf life, improve appearance and delay the ripening of fruits and vegetables.

Market Dynamics:

materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Post-harvest Treatment market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

Post-harvest Treatment Market Segmentation:

Coating Material

Coating

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers

Application

Fruits

Vegetables

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

