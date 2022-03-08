High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market Size To Reach USD 14.26 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the automotive sector and increased demand from the APAC region will fuel the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene Market is forecast to reach USD 14.26 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polypropylene is a versatile thermoplastic material, which is compatible with several processing techniques and is used in various applications. The high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is fabricated by the process of direct polymerization.

High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene has the property of wide molecular weight distribution and high melting strength as compared to polypropylene. The high melt strength provides greatly improved elasticity to the product, which results in better processability in stretching flows, such as in extrusion, blow molding, foaming, and thermoforming. It also produces very low densities and good mechanical properties.

Designed especially for the purpose of ‘direct gassing’ with carbon dioxide and butane, the high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene is used for automotive seating and impact cushioning, sports shoes, and protective packaging.

High melt strength (HMS) polypropylene foam is 100% recyclable and is suitable for a wide range of applications, especially the sectors where a better environmental footprint is sought. An increased demand for high melt strength (HMS) polypropylene from automotive, building & construction as well as packaging and foodservice industry is witnessed over the last couple of years.

Key companies analyzed in the report include:

Borealis AG, Borouge, Braskem, Lotte Chemical, Exxon Mobil, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Total Petrochemicals & Refining, Cray Valley, and Omnexus, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Injection molding held the largest market share of 36.2% in the year 2018. The increased application of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene in the shaping of rubber or plastic articles by injecting heated material into a mold is boosting the segment’s growth.

Automotive headliners often consist of face fabric with nonwoven or foam backing. High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene are being increasingly used as foam to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle. Headliners segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Low density extruded High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene foams are increasingly being used in food packaging and is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Protective packaging capitalizes on several favorable features of low-density HMS polypropylene foam. Target properties in stiffness, elasticity, and low-temperature impact can be reached easily with HMS Polypropylenes.

High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene has good low-temperature impact properties, good thermal insulation, low density, and it shows good heat resistance which makes it apt to be used in packaging as the material used should be both microwaveable and recyclable.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of 33.1% in the year 2018. Emerging economies such as India, and China, and developed economies like Japan are the major consumers of High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene. China is anticipated to grow its HMS propylene capacity at the fastest pace as compared to other nations across the globe to become the largest producer in the coming years.

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses that differ in size, geography, business style, and end-market emphasis. These businesses are part of a larger ecosystem that includes oil, gas, coal, minerals, and bio-based materials as raw materials on one hand and a diverse range of application industries on the other. Petrochemicals, diversified manufacturers, and speciality chemical businesses have all been segments of the sector in the past.

The High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the High Melt Strength (HMS) Polypropylene market.

Molding Technique Outlook

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion

Others

Applications Outlook

Molding and Injection

Film & Sheet

Blow Molding

Medical Devices

Fiber and Raffia

Headliners

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

