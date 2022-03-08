Chromatography Resins Market Sale To Reach USD 3.76 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Major demand for chromatography resins from pharmaceutical and F&B industries is expected to drive market growth to a significant extent

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Chromatography Resins Market size is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.7%, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as increasing demand for chromatography for use in chemical laboratories for research, isolation, and purification, as well as in the chemical processing industry for small and large-scale processing are driving market revenue growth. At one extreme, hundreds of kilogrammes of material are transformed every hour into refined goods, while at the other, minute amounts of less than a nanogram are isolated and detected during analysis. The wide usage of chromatography resins in separation science is due to its flexibility in all of its types, as well as ease of use and a fairly well-developed context in which the various chromatographic techniques operate.

In the pharmaceutical industry, chromatography resins are widely used to analyse and classify the presence of any trace quantities of chemicals and elements in a given sample. They are also used to separate chemical compounds according to their molecular masses. Global chromatography resins market revenue growth is increasing due to rising spending in drug development as production of new drugs necessitates the use of these resins.

Chromatography resins are used in the food industry to help assess shelf life of food substances by assisting in the study of the stage at which food spoils. Additionally, this method can be used to assess the existence of chemical additives in food. Chromatography resins may also be used to assess the nutritional value of a food sample.

However, advancements in other techniques such as protein crystallisation, charged ultra-filtration membranes, and electrophoresis can restrict growth of the chromatography resins market to some extent over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the global chromatography resins market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Purolite, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, and Danaher.

Some Key Highlights From The Report:

Chromatography resins played a significant role in the analysis and development of Remdesivir in the United States, which was one of the first treatments approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Incidentally, Remdesivir was first developed as a treatment for the Ebola virus, which also created fear of a pandemic a few years back. Such R&D in to drug development has increased investment in the chromatography resins market.

Natural resins dominated the product category in 2020, owing to wide usage in size exclusion and paper chromatography in a variety of end-use industries.

The ion exchange segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid growth in drug development activities and initiatives in developing and developed countries

Pharmaceutical segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to extensive consumption of resin in pharmaceutical processes to prepare pure materials in large quantities and to inspect the cleansed compounds for contamination

North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global chromatography resins market in 2020, which can be attributed to rapid expansion of industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverages, and chemicals, in which chromatography resins are widely used

Segments Covered in the Report

This report provides historical data and forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chromatography resins market on the basis of product, technique, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Natural

Agarose

Dextran

Others

Synthetic

Silica

Polystyrene

Others

Technique Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Ion exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic interaction

Size exclusion

Others

End-use Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical

Drug Discovery

Drug Production

Water and Environmental Agencies

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

