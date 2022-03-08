Blockchain in Healthcare Market Emergen Trend, Analysis Report, Outlook Segmentation and Forecasts Research Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size – USD 104.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 64.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by emergen research, titled ‘Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market ’ studies a wide spectrum of factors impacting the performance of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market . The report includes a historical analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 to provide the reader with a deep understanding of the current market scenario.

The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Blockchain in Healthcare Market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Further key findings from the report suggest ;

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the Blockchain in Healthcare Market for the forecast period, 2019 - 2028.

Main players in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

Segmented the global Blockchain in Healthcare Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Regional Overview:

The global Blockchain in Healthcare Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Blockchain in Healthcare Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Blockchain in Healthcare Market It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

