Digital Lending Platform Market Size – USD 7.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.30%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand for consumer electronics and reliable and safe methods for various lending purposes

The Digital Lending Platform Market is expected to reach USD 28.65 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increase in growth is mainly associated with the increase in consumer electronics like smart phones, laptop among others coupled with the adoption of advanced cloud technology services that allows thousands of customers to access similar resources helping companies to cut down their expenses. Based on statistics, the penetration of advanced cloud based platforms that helps to develop new technology is also a significant factor stimulating market demand.

A digital lending system is a software system practiced to execute, deploy and solve the complications associated with conventional form of lending with the help of technology. The precise implementation of digital lending automates the method practices for various lending purposes. Thus, digital lending is assumed to be adopted at a large scale in the future. Also, it is growing in popularity as it is time saving and customers can operate their services just at the ease of their comfort efficiently. Due to these specialties, the Digital Lending Platform Market is anticipated to have latent growth during the forecast period.

Due the presence of advanced economies, like the United States (US) and Canada, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of 37.3% in 2018. North America is the most developed region in the market, as almost all large enterprises are located in this region. The region’s powerful financial position also allows it to invest heavily in advanced testing tools and technologies. These improvements have provided North American organizations a competitive edge in the market.

The Key players in the Digital Lending Platform Market include Ellie Mae, Fiserv, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software, Finantix S.p.A, Newgen Software, Symitar Systems Inc, Sigma Infosolutions, CU Direct, Juris Technologies, FIS Global, Roostify, Mambu, HiEnd Systems, Roostify, Finastra, Argo, Decimal Technologies, Built Technologies, Argo, Rupeepower, TurnKey Lender, Sageworks, Docutech, Tavant Technologies, Temenos, and Pegasystems, HiEnd Systems

• The Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 28.65 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.30% during the forecast period.

• The Decision Automation solution segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 18.8% during the forecast period.

• The demand for this method is increasing, along with the growing adoption of the Digital lending platforms among corporate since it is effortless and time efficient.

• Cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 18.4% during the forecast period.

• The application in Banking accounts for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018.

• Digital lending in banks has emerged rapidly due to the growing preference of customers to perform transactions effortlessly without any inconvenience.

• APAC is forecasted to be the fastest growing market with the highest rate of 18.6% during the forecast period. The drivers for the growth of this region are the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising use of technology in the emerging countries like India, and China, along with several initiatives taken by the government.

• Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

• R&D initiatives by companies to improve healthy products that have a broad application base are anticipated to create tremendous growth possibilities for industry participants.

• It is expected that, with the evolving technological advancements, Banks will include sources of deep business focus, pervasive analytics, pure agnosticism, open source, and extensive automation as architectural policies, to attain new levels of agility, scalability, and flexibility.

• Fiserv partnered with a provider of payment processing solutions, Dade Systems in October 2018.

• This acquisition was made to work together to improve and offer SaaS-based or standalone banking solution to their integrated business clients.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Solution, Services, Application and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Business Process Management

• Decision Automation

• Loan Origination

• Loan Management

• Others

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Design and Implementation

• Risk Assessment

• Training and Education

• Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Banking

• P2P Lenders

• Financial Services

• Insurance

• Retail Banking

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa