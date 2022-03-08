Metaverse Radio Inducts First-Ever Class of Musicians into Hall of Fame and Gratitude

Metaverse Radio's First-Ever Hall of Fame and Gratitude on Proxima Island in the Cryptovoxels Metaverse Metaverse Radio WMVR-db Chicago WEBIII sounds broadcasting now Metaverse Radio's global reach helps make it the future's most accessible radio broadcast in human history

Celebrating artists early participation within web3 ecosystem, Metaverse Radio selects exceptional acts from 16 countries for prominent display within Metaverse

These artists have boldly gone where few other performers have gone before: into the Metaverse – and in so doing, they are leading the way for countless other independent and emerging artists.” — Metaverse Radio’s Chief Standards Officer

Metaverse Radio (WMVR-db Chicago), a premier broadcast voice on metaversal and web3 developments, earlier this month inducted 27 exceptional acts from 16 separate countries, into the recently constructed Hall of Fame and Gratitude. Many of the acts selected for induction have achieved prior acclaim and recognition for their talent and artistry in other forums, both in web2 and live performance settings. Featured music from these artists remain in program rotation and can now be heard on the Metaverse Radio broadcast, available globally from more than 20 online radio aggregators, Apple and Android mobile apps, smart speaker and smart TV systems, and directly from either the web2 Metaverse.Radio website or by entering the web3 Metaverse Radio Station itself. The music genres presented are eclectic and range from hip hop and rap, to EDM, reggae, and rock and roll.

- The inductees: Alpha23, Blu Simon Wasem, Chevs, Cruke_elz, Data Collaborate, DJ Lethal Skillz, FIGU3RE, Gabriel, Heybela, Hookville, INFLUEN5, Jahzone, Jay Elle, John X, Maxwell Bruno, Mighty33, OutDry, Phoenix and the Silver Voodoos, Quinn, Ruler B, Saint Kyriaki, Sencha, Spillrah, Swollen Monster, The Tune, Vandal, and Yruama

- The countries represented: Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Columbia, France, Germany, Kenya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Portugal, Spain, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Venezuela

The induction hall display consists of 27 erected placards, each containing active links to individual artist social media accounts. All 27 can be viewed outside Metaverse Radio’s prototype radio station located on Proxima Island within the Cryptovoxels Metaverse. Digital travel to this highly accessible web based Metaverse location is accomplished simply, either via smartphone, tablet, or computer, by way of www.tiny.one/HallofFame.

After viewing the induction hall display, visitors are encouraged to enter Metaverse Radio's prototype station through its north lobby entrance, to enjoy a self-guided tour. Once inside the radio station, visitors may pause the live audio broadcast to view and listen to other multimedia presentations available therein. Cost is free to the public and the station will remain open for self-guided tours, 24 hours per day, over the next several weeks.

According to Metaverse Radio’s Chief Standards Officer, “this is a tremendous opportunity for curious individuals who have heard about the Metaverse or 3-dimensional web but have not yet had the chance to experience it for themselves. No software downloads or VR headsets are required.”

Metaverse Radio supports the notion that the Metaverse is, at its best, “an international gathering place for humanity and that the official language of the Metaverse is music.” Celebrating this particular group of artists reflects the Metaverse’s global attraction and international composition.

About Metaverse Radio

Headquartered in Chicago as part of the Metaversal Vision Network, Metaverse Radio provides a persistent digital audio broadcast that is highly accessible, whether by call-2-listen landline or cellular telephone, internet stream, mobile software applications, smart speaker systems, smart television systems, or from within the web3 itself. Efforts are ongoing by Metaverse Radio to complete network construction of its operationally connected radio stations dispersed throughout select metaverse platforms.

A Limited Liability Company, Metaverse Radio expands exposure opportunities for independent musicians and bills itself as, "the future most accessible radio broadcast in human history." As a compliment to regular programming, the Metaverse Radio Podcast, consists of extended-duration interviews and is available through popular podcast distributors. Compelling panel discussions, live coverage of noteworthy metaversal events, and other exciting offerings are forthcoming.

Metaverse Radio strongly encourages the use of Metaverse Cyber Time (MCT) (cf. www.MetaverseCyberTime.com).

For more information visit www.metaverse.radio or follow on Twitter (Twitter.com/metaverse_radio) or Instagram (Instagram.com/metaverse_radio).

