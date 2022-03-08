Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis Insights by Latest Trends, Future Growth, Revenue and Demand

Pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at $ 88,880 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 144,233 million by 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical packaging is the packages and the packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations. It involves all of the operations from production through drug distribution channels to the end consumer. Packaging also refers to the process of design, evaluation, and production of packages. In addition, packaging is often involved in dispensing, dosing, and use of the pharmaceutical product. Further, the future of pharma packaging will see a shift toward more sustainable materials, moving away from plastic which the industry has been so heavily reliant on for design and manufacturing.

Prominent players operating in the pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor Ltd, Aptar Group, Inc., Catalent Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

During the coronavirus pandemic, people are becoming more aware about the health safety leading to the more concerns regarding picking up of the packaged health products. Further, many pharmaceutical companies have also got benefited due to the healthcare related concerns. For instance, INEOS plans to build a hand sanitizer plant within ten days so that, it can produce on million bottles per month. SCHOTT also support the world’s fight against COVID-19 with vials capable of holding up to 2 billion vaccination doses. Furthermore, Borosilicate glass is the most widely used material to package vaccines and has been used for more than a century. Approximately 50 billion borosilicate glass containers are made annually worldwide for use with a wide variety of vaccines and treatments. With well-established infrastructure and long-term fill/finish experience, most COVID-19 vaccines will likely use this packaging format. For instance, SCHOTT, which operates a global validated production network with 20 plants and more than 600 production lines for pharma glass and packaging, already has delivered millions of glass vials to SARS-CoV-2 programs, including supplying three out of every four COVID-19 vaccine projects undergoing Phase I, II, and III testing. There, these aforementioned reasons are expected to propel the market growth.

By product type, the plastic bottles segment is accounted to dominate the market share in 2019 as plastic bottles have always been the preferred mode of packaging tablets and capsules. Wide usage of plastic bottle for packaging liquid dosages, like syrups, nasal, and ophthalmic medications. The advantage of a plastic bottle is that pharmaceutical manufacturers can place more tablets in bottles more efficiently and cost-effectively. Further, the parenteral containers segment is expected to propel the market growth as plastic is slowly being eliminated from the parenteral packaging ecosystem. Companies are shifting toward prefilled and ready-to-use containers, which is expected to augment the usability of parenteral products in self-medication.

