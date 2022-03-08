GMO Testing Market Size, Demand and Growth | Global Industry Key Manufacturers Analysis Report By 2028

Reports And Data

The global GMO Testing Market was valued at USD 1,941.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,533.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global GMO Testing Market was valued at USD 1,941.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,533.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Genetically modified crops are produced by alteration of the genetic material of the plant model using biotechnology, resistant to pest, bacteria, viruses, bacteria, etc. The invention of GM crops has been a breakthrough in the agriculture sector. With the latest technological advancements, GMO testing can be done in order to determine the amount of GMO present in any sample.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the regions with regards to production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, technological and product advancements, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, consumer behavior shifts, and presence of key market players in each region. The report also covers a comprehensive country-wise analysis to impart better understanding of the scope and growth of the market.

Factors driving revenue growth of the global GMO testing market is rising demand from consumers for fresh and superior quality of food products, which has led to initiation of food safety practices in the food industry, thus, driving demand for GMO testing. DNA analysis techniques are used to detect presence of genetically modifies organisms by extracting DNA and using specific PCR assays for testing. Testing of food additives such as lecithin, vitamin E (tocopherol), and proteins from genetically modified soybean is boosting growth of the global GMO testing market.

Key Players:

Key participants include SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, BIO-RAD, BUREAU VERITAS, and IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Polymerase chain reaction test dominates the technology type segment and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.6% during the forecast period. The test qualifies and quantifies genetically modified organisms present in food or feed samples

• Based on the trait, the stacked segment is expected to witness the fastest growth market at a CAGR of 8.7%. Stacked traits combine two or more transgenes in a single crop. Growing research and development activities in the region are expected to drive the growth for this segment.

Corn is one of the most popular crops that is grown around the world and has over 142 varieties of genetically modified corn, which makes it one of the most important crops to be tested.

• With the applicability of genetically modified food safety testing and focus on achieving greater profits, several food manufacturers are willing to spend on genetically modified food safety testing services to enhance the salability of products

• Europe regional segment dominates the global GMO market with 42.1% market share owing to stringent regulations regarding GMO testing in the region

Market Segmentation:

Trait (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Stacked

• Herbicide tolerance

• Insect resistance

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Corn

• Soy

• Rapeseed/Canola

• Potato

• Others

Processed Food Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Bakery & confectionery

• Meat products

• Breakfast cereals & snacks

• Food additives

• Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

• Immunoassay

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Key questions answered:

• Which of these regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, dominates market share?

• What is the outcome of the COVID-19 Impact Analysis performed in the report?

• What are the revenue estimations for every region in the GMO Testing market?

• What is the current market valuation of each region and the estimated market size by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the projected growth rate of the global GMO Testing market?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

