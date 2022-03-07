Pangilinan: 10,000-strong Bulaqueños to gather in Malolos for Leni-Kiko sortie

10,000-strong Bulaqueños to gather in Malolos for Leni-Kiko sortie

STA. MARIA, BULACAN, BULACAN, MARCH 5, 2022 - Around 10,000 strong Bulaqueños are expected to flock the streets of this province for the official visit of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem here today.

According to the local chapter of the Robredo People's Council in Bulacan, they want to replicate the strong attendance put up by Cavite during the visit of the tandem there yesterday.

"Robredo's People Council Bulacan is expecting approximately 10k Team Leni-Kiko supporters. Pero we believe na we will exceed this expected count since marami pang mga pupunta na hindi accounted ng RPC from cities and municipalities of Bulacan," Jaybee Yu Caburney of Robredo People's Council Bulacan said.

Meanwhile, Jestelle Diaz, a student and volunteer from the Public Administration students for Leni, said she will join the People's rally later at the New Malolos City Hall grounds as a show of support for the Robredo-Pangilinan duo.

For her, this is her way to register her voice as a future public servant of this country.

"Makikiisa ako sa Grand Rally para mapakita ko ang suporta ko kay VP Leni at Sen. Kiko at para sa isang gobyernong tapat, maganda ang bukas ng lahat," said Diaz, who will also be accompanied by her parents.

Bulacan is the fifth most vote rich province in the country, trailing Cebu, Cavite, Pangasinan, and Laguna.