Ever Comic Merges Golden Age Comics With Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Ever Comic brings back into the spotlight, as NFTs, using the power and innovation of blockchain, ten (10) Golden Age Comic heroes.COLLEGE PARK , MD, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
For decades comic book superheroes have been an influential part of American pop culture. To honor this tradition, Ever Comic is launching an initiative to utilize blockchain technology and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that revive iconic superheroes from The Comic Golden Age!
The project kicks off with a limited number of characters representing ten (10) Golden Age comic heroes hand-drawn to maintain authenticity for this digital asset class. These heroes will be a foundation that will allow the community of NFT holders to expand into other projects like comic movies, books, or games.
NFT collectors looking to collect authenticated digital assets and get involved in a unique project within the NFT space should follow Ever Comic on social media for updates.
NFT Specifications
Each of the limited-edition superheroes will be available with 5,555 NFTs for acquisition. For a total of 55,550 covering all ten superheroes. Each superhero has its unique superpower, and so do the attributes associated with their NFTs. They’re individually coded, making it possible for hundreds or even rarer traits to appear randomly when acquiring these NFTs. These NFTs will be released and stored on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens.
NFT Holder Perks
The team behind this innovative project is dedicated to bringing the golden age of comics back to life, and they're doing it in a way that NFT investors and collectors can get involved. Here are just a few of the perks NFT holders will enjoy:
- Membership to the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO): This gives holders a say in the project's direction.
- Airdrops and Giveaways: NFT holders will receive airdrops of new comic characters and artwork.
- Physical Paintings: Qualified NFT holders will receive a physical painting to show off their NFT in the real world with sophisticated wall décor.
- And much more.
Ever Comic Roadmap for Success
The project is launching its first NFT sales at the end of March 2022. The project plans to have several drops, which will be published on a drop calendar.
As the project grows, members will be brought in to join their exclusive DAO. Next, the community will vote on the comic project selection for 2022.
Additionally, several milestones are planned as part of the project roadmap, including additional hiring, comic production and release to the public, and community benefits distribution.
Follow Ever Comic Today
Ever Comic is an NFT project that brings together the golden age of comics and blockchain technology to create digital assets as NFTs. It is an excellent example of how NFTs can breathe new life into old content. And it's also an exciting project for NFT collectors and comic fans alike. Ever Comic is worth following on social media for updates.
