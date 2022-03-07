Pangilinan: Huwag munang palitan mga lumang dyip, hayaang makabawi tsuper at opereytor

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday called for the suspension of the government program that would replace 15-year-old jeepneys as drivers and operators are still reeling from the lockdowns and the almost-weekly oil price hikes.

"Ipagpaliban muna ang pagpapalit ng lumang dyip. Hirap na hirap na ang ating mga tsuper at opereytor. Di pa nga nakakabawi dahil wala o kulang ang pasahero noong lockdown. Ngayon naman, sunod-sunod ang pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo," Pangilinan said.

"Kawawa naman ang ating mga tsuper. Gusto naman nilang magtrabaho. Huwag natin silang pigilang maghanapbuhay. Hayaan muna nating makabawi sa sunod-sunod na mga krisis ang ating mga transportation front-liners," he added.

Pangilinan supports the position of his presidential candidate Leni Robredo on the issue. Earlier, Robredo said that forcing the consolidation of PUV (public utility vehicle) operators, the use of common terminals, and the mandatory upgrading of fleets of jeepneys should be put on hold.

"Gusto po natin ang modernisasyon ng ating public transport. Ngunit ayaw naman po natin bigyan ng karagdagang burden ang ating mga pasahero at drivers...Ang pangunahing i-focus po natin ngayon ay maibsan ang kahirapan, ma-revive ang ekonomiya at makontrol ang pagkalat ng Covid. Ang mga polisiyang hindi angkop at consistent sa objectives na ito ay dapat isang tabi muna," she said.

For his part, Pangilinan welcomed the promise of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to hasten the release of the government's fuel subsidy to operators and drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Pangilinan has called for the release of this fuel subsidy to ease the effects of the continuing oil price hikes.

LTFRB explained that PUV drivers will receive the P6,500 fuel subsidy fund through Pantawid Pasada cards that the Landbank will issue. The drivers will present these cards to participating gas stations to purchase fuel.

LTFRB is set to hear the proposed P3 to P5 fare hike increase tomorrow, March 8.