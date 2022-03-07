Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,508 in the last 365 days.

Pangilinan: Huwag munang palitan mga lumang dyip, hayaang makabawi tsuper at opereytor

PHILIPPINES, March 7 - Press Release March 7, 2022

Pangilinan: Huwag munang palitan mga lumang dyip, hayaang makabawi tsuper at opereytor

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday called for the suspension of the government program that would replace 15-year-old jeepneys as drivers and operators are still reeling from the lockdowns and the almost-weekly oil price hikes.

"Ipagpaliban muna ang pagpapalit ng lumang dyip. Hirap na hirap na ang ating mga tsuper at opereytor. Di pa nga nakakabawi dahil wala o kulang ang pasahero noong lockdown. Ngayon naman, sunod-sunod ang pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo," Pangilinan said.

"Kawawa naman ang ating mga tsuper. Gusto naman nilang magtrabaho. Huwag natin silang pigilang maghanapbuhay. Hayaan muna nating makabawi sa sunod-sunod na mga krisis ang ating mga transportation front-liners," he added.

Pangilinan supports the position of his presidential candidate Leni Robredo on the issue. Earlier, Robredo said that forcing the consolidation of PUV (public utility vehicle) operators, the use of common terminals, and the mandatory upgrading of fleets of jeepneys should be put on hold.

"Gusto po natin ang modernisasyon ng ating public transport. Ngunit ayaw naman po natin bigyan ng karagdagang burden ang ating mga pasahero at drivers...Ang pangunahing i-focus po natin ngayon ay maibsan ang kahirapan, ma-revive ang ekonomiya at makontrol ang pagkalat ng Covid. Ang mga polisiyang hindi angkop at consistent sa objectives na ito ay dapat isang tabi muna," she said.

For his part, Pangilinan welcomed the promise of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to hasten the release of the government's fuel subsidy to operators and drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Pangilinan has called for the release of this fuel subsidy to ease the effects of the continuing oil price hikes.

LTFRB explained that PUV drivers will receive the P6,500 fuel subsidy fund through Pantawid Pasada cards that the Landbank will issue. The drivers will present these cards to participating gas stations to purchase fuel.

LTFRB is set to hear the proposed P3 to P5 fare hike increase tomorrow, March 8.

You just read:

Pangilinan: Huwag munang palitan mga lumang dyip, hayaang makabawi tsuper at opereytor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.