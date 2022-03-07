CCAC unveils case of alleged passive bribery and power abuse involving a deputy sergeant

MACAU, March 7 - The CCAC has earlier received a report that a deputy sergeant of the Traffic Department of the Public Security Police Force allegedly received bribe. According to the report, the deputy sergeant leaked information about the police to a gaming room owner, who offered accommodation in luxury hotel suites to the deputy sergeant and his wife in return.

Following an investigation, the CCAC found that the deputy sergeant was very close to some persons associated with VIP gaming rooms and visited the VIP gaming rooms many times in violation of law. During the visits, he allegedly leaked information about the police to the owner and received advantages such as money and free hotel accommodation in return.

Earlier, the CCAC took investigative action against the involved deputy sergeant and people associated with the gaming rooms. A large quantity of cash as well as some communication equipment and documents were seized at the home of the deputy sergeant. Also, mobile phones, documents and computers related to the case were seized at the premises involved.

The deputy sergeant was suspected of committing abuse of power and passive bribery to perform illicit acts provided for in the Penal Code. The VIP gaming room owner was suspected of committing active bribery.

The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) for follow-up. Following the suggestion of the MP, the judge of the Court of Criminal Instruction approved that coercive measures would be adopted against the aforesaid persons, including provision of guarantee and periodic presentation.