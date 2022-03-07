Submit Release
IAM to transplant two trees in Avenida do Oceano next week to facilitate drainage pipe repair works

MACAU, March 7 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will transplant two trees next week to facilitate the urgent repair works required for a section of rainwater drainage pipe near Begonia Court in Avenida do Oceano, Taipa. During the construction period, the nearby green area will be enclosed. The public is advised to pay attention to the measure.

During daily inspections earlier, tree maintenance personnel noticed depressions in a section of Avenida do Oceano in Taipa near Begonia Court, as well as potholes in the green area. After inspection by relevant personnel who also checked the surrounding drainage pipes, it was found that a section of rainwater drainage pipe had to be urgently repaired due to roadside subsidence and an opening at the joining part of the drainage pipes. To facilitate the repair works, two nearby trees must be relocated to another spot in the same green area to maintain the overall green landscape of the road section.

The tree transplanting works are expected to start on March 7. During this period, the green area near Begonia Court in Avenida do Oceano in Taipa will be enclosed. The public is requested not to enter the construction area to avoid accidents. For enquiries, they may call the Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676.

