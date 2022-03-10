Submit Release
CURevl Adds Parent Loans to Its Suite of Products

CURevl logo

Credit unions can now say "yes" to parents who want to help their children pay for college.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced expansion of its product suite to include Parent Loans.

The Parent Loan is designed to give parents, family or other creditworthy individuals the opportunity to borrow funds on behalf of a student to help pay for their college costs when scholarships, grants and other financial aid fall short.

Featuring an easy online application, no fees, 10 or 15-year repayment term, choice between two repayment options and a fixed interest rate, the new Parent Loan is a great option for families.

“Our Parent Loan gives families an alternative to the federal Parent PLUS Loan,” says Tim Kulesha, COO of CURevl. “Families should weigh all options such as fees, interest rate, repayment options and loan forgiveness.”

For additional information on education financing options, visit curevl.com.

