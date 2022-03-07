Prime Minister after meeting with US Secretary of State: Ukraine is fighting now for what the future world is going to look like

LITHUANIA, March 7 - Earlier today, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

The meeting, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, largely focused on Putin’s war against Ukraine, and on the US leadership in strengthening security in NATO’s eastern flank.

‘Ukraine is fighting now for what the future world is going to look like. If Ukraine is no more, this will lead to unprecedented threats to freedom, democracy, and rules-based international order’, said the Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė emphasized that there was plentiful evidence that Russian soldiers were targeting civilians, homes, and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The parties pointed out the importance of full support for Ukraine and of safe humanitarian corridors. They also discussed the situation in NATO’s eastern flank, noting changes in the security structure across the region. The Prime Minister thanked the United States for the leadership and decisions that strengthen the Baltic security.

Prime Minister Šimonytė also talked about China’s pressure on Lithuania and thanked the United States for the firm support to Lithuania regarding Taiwan and the involvement in the EU-China WTO case.