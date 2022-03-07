Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,523 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister after meeting with US Secretary of State: Ukraine is fighting now for what the future world is going to look like

LITHUANIA, March 7 - Earlier today, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė met with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

The meeting, which was also attended by Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, largely focused on Putin’s war against Ukraine, and on the US leadership in strengthening security in NATO’s eastern flank.

‘Ukraine is fighting now for what the future world is going to look like. If Ukraine is no more, this will lead to unprecedented threats to freedom, democracy, and rules-based international order’, said the Prime Minister.

Ingrida Šimonytė emphasized that there was plentiful evidence that Russian soldiers were targeting civilians, homes, and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The parties pointed out the importance of full support for Ukraine and of safe humanitarian corridors. They also discussed the situation in NATO’s eastern flank, noting changes in the security structure across the region. The Prime Minister thanked the United States for the leadership and decisions that strengthen the Baltic security.

Prime Minister Šimonytė also talked about China’s pressure on Lithuania and thanked the United States for the firm support to Lithuania regarding Taiwan and the involvement in the EU-China WTO case.

You just read:

Prime Minister after meeting with US Secretary of State: Ukraine is fighting now for what the future world is going to look like

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.