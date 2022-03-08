Submit Release
Burgum statement on retirement of longtime state Sen. Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after state Sen. Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks announced that he will retire from the Legislature when his current term ends Nov. 30. Holmberg has served in the Senate since Dec. 1, 1976, and is currently the longest-serving member of the Legislature in consecutive terms.

“For more than 45 years, Sen. Ray Holmberg has been a dedicated advocate for the citizens of District 17 and all North Dakotans, delivering strong leadership and highly effective representation,” Burgum said. “As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past 10 legislative sessions, Ray has conservatively steered state and federal dollars to some of North Dakota’s most impactful programs and infrastructure projects. He has been a true statesman of the Legislature, with his eloquent floor speeches, his razor wit and his willingness to work together to solve our biggest challenges and seize our greatest opportunities. We are deeply grateful for Ray’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens.”

