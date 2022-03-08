Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping Offense: 5000 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping offense that occurred on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s occupied vehicle at the listed location. The suspect demanded the victim to drive the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspect exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended a short time later.

On Sunday, March 6, 2022, 28 year-old Stephon Harrigan, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Kidnapping.

###