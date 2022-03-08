Submit Release
Work Resumes This Week on Resurfacing Project on Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township, Dauphin County

Single lane closure for tree trimming

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work is set to resume this week on a 3.66-mile resurfacing project on Chambers Hill Road (Route 3006) in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. 

This project includes milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, base repair, ADA curb ramp updates, pavement markings and signs on Chambers Hill Road from JPL Wick Drive to Ridge Avenue.

Weather permitting, the contractor will start tree trimming within the project limits. Work will be performed between 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Lane restrictions will be in place during work hours with flaggers providing traffic control. 

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Once this work is complete, the contractor will begin milling and paving operations. 

The project is expected to be completed by September 8, 2022.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $1,526,350 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

