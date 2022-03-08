Pavement Preservation Project to Begin Next Week on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) on Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.21-mile pavement preservation project originally scheduled to begin today on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) in Hampden Township and Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, is now set to begin next week.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin constructing ADA curb ramps within the project limits on Monday, March 14. Work will be from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays. No traffic impacts are expected during this part of the project. Work will be performed at night when there are traffic impacts.

This project includes roadway milling, resurfacing, ADA Ramps, guide rail, and line painting on Carlisle Pike from approximately Gateway Drive and the ramp to Route 581 in Hampden Township to N. 32nd Street in Camp Hill Borough.

Work is expected to be completed by August 29, 2022.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,572,905 project