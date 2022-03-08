Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,485 in the last 365 days.

Pavement Preservation Project to Begin Next Week on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) on Cumberland County

03/07/2022

Harrisburg, PA – A 2.21-mile pavement preservation project originally scheduled to begin today on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) in Hampden Township and Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, is now set to begin next week. 

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin constructing ADA curb ramps within the project limits on Monday, March 14. Work will be from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays. No traffic impacts are expected during this part of the project. Work will be performed at night when there are traffic impacts.  

This project includes roadway milling, resurfacing, ADA Ramps, guide rail, and line painting on Carlisle Pike from approximately Gateway Drive and the ramp to Route 581 in Hampden Township to N. 32nd Street in Camp Hill Borough. 

Work is expected to be completed by August 29, 2022.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,572,905 project

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

You just read:

Pavement Preservation Project to Begin Next Week on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) on Cumberland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.