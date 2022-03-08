PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, and City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 3012 (Derry Street) Improvement Project in Swatara Township, Paxtang Borough, and the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County. A corridor safety study was completed in partnership with PennDOT along the Derry Street corridor. From that study and discussions with the Harrisburg City engineer and Tri-County Regional Planning Commission, a recommendation to enhance safety along the corridor and options for improvements at select intersections was provided.

The limits for this project extend from the intersection of 13th Street and Derry Street, east to the intersection of 40th Street and Derry Street. Proposed work along this corridor includes milling and overlay of the existing pavement, signing upgrades, and pavement marking improvements. There is also a focus on potential improvements at two intersection locations: The Derry Street, 19th Street, and Berryhill Street intersection and the Derry Street, 21st Street, and Brookwood Street intersection. Both intersections have multiple legs at skewed angles that cause safety concerns for both pedestrians and motorists. Pedestrian volumes are significant in this area as two public schools are in close proximity to these intersections.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the 2024 construction season. Alternatives at the Derry Street and 19th Street, as well as Derry Street and 21St Street intersection are being considered. Alternatives being considered may include roundabouts, pedestrian facility upgrades and/or traffic signal improvements.

A digital version of the information will be available to view online from March 7, 2022 to April 8, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov , or 717-772-4028.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

