Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,539 in the last 365 days.

17% of Translation Companies in the Nimdzi 100 Ranking are Woman-Owned or Woman-Run

Two females against a global backdrop

Market research firm Nimdzi Insights celebrates women's accomplishment in the localization industry.

In light of International Women’s Day, Nimdzi Insights reports on the successes of women in the language services industry.

There is still progress to be made, but it’s important to congratulate our female CEOs on their achievements and recognize those in the industry who are already pushing forward.”
— Hannah Leske, Localization Consultant at Nimdzi Insights
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNTIED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Women’s Day 2022 is a day to celebrate women's achievements and increase the visibility of women’s issues. It was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. This year, Nimdzi Insights, a market research and international consulting firm, draws attention to the woman-owned companies in the language services industry using data from the recently-published report. The research ranks the top 100 language service providers and expands on the success and trends of the industry.

“Our field is already filled with leading women at all levels of organizations,” said Alessandra Binazzi, Chief Consultant at Alessandra Binazzi Consulting. “Localization is ahead of the curve when it comes to women representation compared to many other sectors.”

The niche space is the powerhouse for international communication through translation, subtitling, dubbing, transcreation, and other language services.

In honor of International Women’s Day 2022, Nimdzi Insights’ sister company MultiLingual magazine will focus on highlighting women in the language service industry by featuring 52 women driving the language industry, each with their own stories and insights to share. MultiLingual staff recently interviewed Kateryna Rietz-Rakul, Ph.D., a language services professional who interpreted for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While the industry as a whole has room to grow, 17% of the translation companies in the Nimdzi 100 are women-owned. This number is down from 20% in 2020, and only a few of the women-owned language service companies are in the top 50 of the ranking, reports Nimdzi Insights. Only one of the top-20-ranked language-service companies is led by a female.

Nimdzi highlights the achievements of Translation Bureau’s Lucie Séguin. For the second year running, Lucie is the only female CEO of a Nimdzi top 20-ranked company and the only woman to lead a company with revenues above USD 150 million.

“It's unfortunate that not as many women are taking high-level leadership positions,” said Claudia Mirza, co-founder and CEO of Akorbi. “I have traveled around the world giving conferences and speaking to women. And I think the major sentiment is that we as women have to believe in ourselves more and set ourselves free.”

It’s not all bad news, though - especially compared to other industries. Based on these figures, the language industry still outperforms many others - just 8.2% of all companies on the Fortune 500 are women-owned in 2022.

“There is still progress to be made, but it’s important to congratulate our female CEOs on their achievements and recognize those in the industry who are already pushing forward, paving the way for others,” said Hannah Leske, Localization Consultant for Nimdzi Insights.

Paige Wastie
Nimdzi Insights
press@nimdzi.com

Nimdzi Insights

You just read:

17% of Translation Companies in the Nimdzi 100 Ranking are Woman-Owned or Woman-Run

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.