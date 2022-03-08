Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,475 in the last 365 days.

From Naval Ships to Bookshelves: Fantasy Author Joins the Tucson Festival of Books

Erik D.J. O'Brien

The Last Admiral: Part 3 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga

“Stand with Aklon when he receives a fateful letter calling him off to war. Feel his sorrow as he says farewell and leads his armada on a desperate mission.””
— Erik D.J. O'Brien
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik D.J. O'Brien’s The Last Admiral: Part 3 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga recounts the climactic events culminating in the conclusion of Aklon’s narrative arc during the Battle of Itzul and its ramifications on his family and fleet. Erik will be part of BookMarc Alliance’s band of featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12 & 13 at the University of Arizona.

The Last Admiral is the third installment of the Duaredheim Staff Saga but actually functions as a prequel to Kur’s Rage and a prelude to Ice Moon. The naval battle — probably the longest of its kind ever written — sets the stage for the dreadful general Jing Jang Lo and the ruthless forces of the Dragonian Queen as she seeks to destroy Aklon and his ideals of freedom.

Erik D. J. O'Brien was born in Salt Lake City in 1966. He received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1989, and then volunteered for army service in 1990. Serving with the Third Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia, from 1991-1993, he was honorably discharged in 1994. Returning home, he continued his education in creative writing at Emerson College. A lifetime practitioner of martial arts, his other hobbies include illustration and a love of the outdoors.

Grab your copy of this enthralling epic fantasy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising

Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.

Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.

Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+15107360001 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

From Naval Ships to Bookshelves: Fantasy Author Joins the Tucson Festival of Books

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.