From Naval Ships to Bookshelves: Fantasy Author Joins the Tucson Festival of Books
“Stand with Aklon when he receives a fateful letter calling him off to war. Feel his sorrow as he says farewell and leads his armada on a desperate mission.””TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erik D.J. O'Brien’s The Last Admiral: Part 3 of the Duaredheim Staff Saga recounts the climactic events culminating in the conclusion of Aklon’s narrative arc during the Battle of Itzul and its ramifications on his family and fleet. Erik will be part of BookMarc Alliance’s band of featured authors for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 12 & 13 at the University of Arizona.
— Erik D.J. O'Brien
The Last Admiral is the third installment of the Duaredheim Staff Saga but actually functions as a prequel to Kur’s Rage and a prelude to Ice Moon. The naval battle — probably the longest of its kind ever written — sets the stage for the dreadful general Jing Jang Lo and the ruthless forces of the Dragonian Queen as she seeks to destroy Aklon and his ideals of freedom.
Erik D. J. O'Brien was born in Salt Lake City in 1966. He received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1989, and then volunteered for army service in 1990. Serving with the Third Ranger Battalion at Fort Benning, Georgia, from 1991-1993, he was honorably discharged in 1994. Returning home, he continued his education in creative writing at Emerson College. A lifetime practitioner of martial arts, his other hobbies include illustration and a love of the outdoors.
Grab your copy of this enthralling epic fantasy at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.
