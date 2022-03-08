Submit Release
FWC invites the public to attend 27th Annual Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites you to attend a free youth freshwater fishing derby at the Tenoroc Public Use Area, 3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805 on Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Preregistration is now open and is required to attend the derby. A fishing license is not required on this date because it falls during a license-free freshwater fishing weekend.

This special event will be held on Derby Lake Recreational Facility, a 16-acre former phosphate pit stocked with a variety of freshwater sport fish and catfish. The lake has seven fishing piers and a 200-foot boardwalk for fishing that is accessible.

In addition to this fishing opportunity, there will be a casting contest, exhibitors and other outdoor activities for youth participants. A free lunch will be provided by Publix Supermarkets. Bait, and a limited number of loaner rods and reels, will be provided free of charge to youth ages 15 and younger. A parent or guardian must accompany youth participants.

To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

If you would like more information about the fishing opportunities at Tenoroc Public Use Area, visit the Tenoroc Public Use Area webpage, or call the FWC’s Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.

