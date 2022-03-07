Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,453 in the last 365 days.

MOHO furniture store opens at Vinhomes in Thủ Đức city

VIETNAM, March 7 -  

A MOHO experience store opens in Thủ Đức city on March 5. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Savimex’s MOHO furniture brand last Saturday opened a MOHO experience store at Vinhomes Grand Park in Thủ Đức city to showcase environment-friendly and international standard wooden furniture products.

The company has been manufacturing and exporting furniture to markets such as the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea for more than 35 years.

It has two factories and a workforce of over 1,500 engineers, technicians and workers.

MOHO products meet quality standards such as the US’s CARB-P2 for low concentration of formaldehyde in products to ensure customers' health.

The brand plans to expand its store network to major cities and provinces across the country. — VNS

You just read:

MOHO furniture store opens at Vinhomes in Thủ Đức city

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.