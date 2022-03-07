MOHO furniture store opens at Vinhomes in Thủ Đức city

VIETNAM, March 7 -

A MOHO experience store opens in Thủ Đức city on March 5. — Photo courtesy of the company

HCM CITY — Savimex’s MOHO furniture brand last Saturday opened a MOHO experience store at Vinhomes Grand Park in Thủ Đức city to showcase environment-friendly and international standard wooden furniture products.

The company has been manufacturing and exporting furniture to markets such as the US, Europe, Japan, and South Korea for more than 35 years.

It has two factories and a workforce of over 1,500 engineers, technicians and workers.

MOHO products meet quality standards such as the US’s CARB-P2 for low concentration of formaldehyde in products to ensure customers' health.

The brand plans to expand its store network to major cities and provinces across the country. — VNS