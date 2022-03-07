NEBRASKA, March 7 - Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Hosts Jeff Noordhoek on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

Listen to episode thirty-four of “The Nebraska Way” podcast by clicking here.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts released the 34th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Jeff Noordhoek, Nelnet’s Chief Executive Officer. During the episode, Noordhoek discusses his love of hunting, support for Second Amendment freedoms, and his work as an ambassador for the State of Nebraska’s Good Life Is Calling campaign to recruit families and businesses to Nebraska.

Noordhoek leads Nelnet’s executive team in the development and execution of corporate strategy and is responsible for the company’s financial performance and growth. He also directly leads the Nelnet Diversified Solutions (NDS) loan servicing division and is focused on the acquisition and development of talent across the enterprise.

Before his 25 years with Nelnet, he served for seven years in various capacities for State Street Capital Corporation.

Noordhoek earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska in 1988 and a master’s of business administration from Boston University in 1996. He is an active member of the Young President’s Organization. Noordhoek also serves on the boards of directors for the Cornhusker Council of Boy Scouts of America and the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Jeff is proud to call the Good Life home and enjoys all the benefits that come with Nebraska’s great quality of life including the state’s highly skilled workforce, world-class hunting and fishing, and business-friendly policies.

Listen to episode 34 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here or on YouTube by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.