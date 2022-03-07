2,400 engineers attend Samsung Vietnam’s GSAT recruitment exam

VIETNAM, March 7 -

Candidates participated in the Global Samsung Aptitude Test- Samsung Global Competency Testn (GSAT) at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam has officially held a recruitment process for about 2,400 engineers and university graduates, including the Global Samsung Aptitude Test- Samsung Global Competency Testn (GSAT) and interviews.

The exam was held at three different locations, including the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội, Mường Thanh Hotel in Bắc Ninh and May Plaza Hotel in Thái Nguyên to reduce the number of candidates gathered at each test site, as well as to help candidates limit their movement.

Overcoming the difficulties of the pandemic and maintaining recruitment activities is Samsung's great effort to move towards a "new normal" and "safely adapting, flexibly and effectively controlling against COVID-19” in accordance with Government policy.

The GSAT is an important test in the rigorous recruitment process of all Samsung group companies worldwide with three main sections: quantitative reasoning ability, logical reasoning ability and visual thinking. In addition, at the interview round, candidates will reveal their ability, personality and suitability for Samsung's vacancies.

The university graduate recruitment exam has been held annually by Samsung Vietnam since 2011. In 2021, due to the pandemic, the GSAT exam was delayed. Entering 2022, Samsung Vietnam continued the test with safe and flexible solutions as the country entered the 'new normal.'

Candidates have checked the temperature before attending the exam. — Photo courtesy of the firm

Samsung Vietnam implemented a series of pandemic prevention measures at the test sites, including COVID-19 screening tests before and on the exam day, temperature measurements, providing KF94 masks and drop shields, arrangement of distance seats and partitions between candidates at all test areas.

Choi Joo Ho, president of Samsung Vietnam, said: “Samsung Vietnam always strives to fulfil its corporate social responsibility well by creating quality career opportunities for employees. Samsung Vietnam will continuously recruit talented human resources to contribute to the company's development and economic and human resource development."

"In the face of the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have prepared optimal pandemic prevention plans to ensure the safety of the candidates."

Excellent candidates with good results will be selected as official employees of Samsung Vietnam and work at one of Samsung's branches, including Samsung Vietnam Mobile Research and Development Center, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Company, Samsung Electronics Vietnam Thái Nguyên, Samsung Display Vietnam, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam, and Samsung SDS Vietnam. — VNS