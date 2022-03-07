Statement from the Honourable Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health on the Opening of Day-Cares and the In-person Attendance of Selected School Students

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 7 - Statement No. 15

Port of Spain, 6th March 2022: Day-Cares may operate and selected school students may attend school in-person, pursuant to the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-n CoV)] (No. 5) Regulations, 2022.

Pursuant to Regulation 10 of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-n CoV)] (No. 5) Regulations, 2022, with effect from March 7, 2022, the Minister of Health hereby authorises the following:

The opening of Day-Cares; and The in-person attendance of Forms 1 to 6 Secondary School Students, Standard 5 Primary School Students and other School Students of equivalent Grades/Years.

All persons are advised to comply strictly with the (other) legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 5) Regulations, 2022 and the public health guidelines.

The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor this development and take steps to safeguard the health of the population.