Government of Saskatchewan Introduces Motion of Support for Ukraine

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 7, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan took another step in its support for Ukraine by introducing a motion to support Ukraine and condemn Russia in the legislative assembly.

Introduced by Premier Scott Moe, the motion, if adopted, will be sent to the Ambassador of Russia to Canada and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada.

"Saskatchewan stands united with the people of Ukraine," Moe said. "Your courage and determination are an inspiration to us all. We unequivocally condemn this unprovoked and illegal invasion. Democracy and freedom are under attack and it is our hope that the whole world will stand up to Russia and say no."

The motion reads as follows:

That the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan express its unwavering support for Ukraine's people, sovereignty and territorial integrity and that this Assembly condemns Russia's wholly unprovoked and wanton invasion of Ukraine and calls on Russia to cease and withdraw all military operations within Ukraine immediately.

The government is seeking unanimous support for the motion.

