Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,439 in the last 365 days.

Government of Saskatchewan Introduces Motion of Support for Ukraine

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 7, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan took another step in its support for Ukraine by introducing a motion to support Ukraine and condemn Russia in the legislative assembly. 

Introduced by Premier Scott Moe, the motion, if adopted, will be sent to the Ambassador of Russia to Canada and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada.

"Saskatchewan stands united with the people of Ukraine," Moe said. "Your courage and determination are an inspiration to us all. We unequivocally condemn this unprovoked and illegal invasion. Democracy and freedom are under attack and it is our hope that the whole world will stand up to Russia and say no."

The motion reads as follows:

That the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan express its unwavering support for Ukraine's people, sovereignty and territorial integrity and that this Assembly condemns Russia's wholly unprovoked and wanton invasion of Ukraine and calls on Russia to cease and withdraw all military operations within Ukraine immediately.

The government is seeking unanimous support for the motion.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Matthew Glover Executive Council Regina Phone: 306-787-2127 Email: matthew.glover@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Government of Saskatchewan Introduces Motion of Support for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.