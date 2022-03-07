AB1077 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to amend 23.33 (4) (d) 3. b., 23.33 (9) (bg) 1., 23.33 (11) (am) 3. (intro.), 340.01 (3) (a), 340.01 (3) (b), 340.01 (3) (c), 340.01 (3) (d), 340.01 (3) (dg), 340.01 (3) (dh) and 340.01 (3) (dm) (intro.) of the statutes; Relating to: outdoor recreation vehicles used as emergency vehicles or operated on bridges, utility terrain vehicle trail maintenance aid, and making an appropriation. (FE)