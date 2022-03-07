Submit Release
AB1078 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Constitution and Ethics - 2022-03-07

WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act to create chapter 156 and 979.01 (1j) of the statutes; Relating to: permitting certain qualified individuals to make a request for medication for the purpose of ending their lives and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Constitution and Ethics

