WISCONSIN, March 7 - An Act Relating to: grants for crisis intervention teams; funding for special education, the University of Wisconsin System, and the technical college system; and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1084
You just read:
AB1084 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2022-03-07
